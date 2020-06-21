G.O.O.D. Music president Pusha T is really embracing his daddy duties. The hip-hop veteran returned to social media this week to share some fresh looks at his recently born son Nigel Brixx Thornton.

On Saturday, the longtime pal of rap pal Kanye West hit up his Instagram page with the latest up-close shots of his young prince. One pic even shows Nigel yawning.

On Monday, King Push went to his social media pages with some must-see pics. T revealed his and wife Virginia‘s son Nigel Brixx Thornton entered the world on June 11.

“NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11 2020” -Pusha T’s Instagram “Congrats bro” -A$AP Ferg “💪🏿💙 Congrats push” -2 Chainz “🌍🔥” -Pharrell “🙌🏽 Congratulations 🍾” -Lloyd Banks “Prince Nigel. Congrats T! Blessings 🙏🏾” -Fabolous “😍💙🙏🏼” -Emily B “Congrats 👏🏾👶🏽” -SOHH

Pusha’s wife Virginia made sure to share some of the must-see pics. Ginny went to her own social media pages with the jaw-dropping looks of Nigel and Push together.

Back in December 2019, both Push and Virginia announced plans to welcome in new life together. The duo teased having their baby just in time for summer 2020.