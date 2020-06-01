SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

G.O.O.D Music president Pusha-T isn’t staying cooped up. The hip-hop veteran has announced plans to link with a few celebrities to help launch a “Feed Your City” challenge in his Norfolk, Virginia hometown.

Pusha x VA

King Push went to Instagram Monday to deliver the huge news. Pusha-T is teaming with former NBA star Ricky Davis for the Saturday, June 6 event for “Feed Your City”.

“JUNE 6th!! Myself and @heirwavemusicgroup will be hosting the “Feed Your City” challenge with @therickydavislegacyfoundation and Veteran music executive #TonyDraperof #SuaveHouseRecords . This event will happen on the parking grounds of #MilitaryCircleMall in Norfolk, Virginia. This will be a non-contact, drive-thru event to obtain food and essential supplies, from 12 noon – until all food/supplies are gone!! Now more than ever, we have to come together as a community to help one another during these trying times… Thank you @cityofnorfolkva , #Mayor@kennycalexander , and @103jamzradio .” -Pusha-T’s Instagram

Birthday Vibes

In mid-May 2020, fellow rap veteran Fabolous went online with a major shout-out to King Push. Fab acknowledged Pusha’s birthday and called him one of the nicest rap artists in the game.

“Happy Born Day to my brother @kingpush.. 1 of the most genuine.. A timeless friend & a bad man wit them bars.. Celebrate Life for em! 🎈” -Fabolous’ Instagram

“Always love my brother, thank you…🙌🏿” -Pusha-T

Wait, There’s More

Back win late April 2020, T flexed his love for Adidas. The rap veteran shared a promo slideshow of himself and NBA heavyweight Damian Lillard plugging some fresh kicks.

“Ready for lacing up and ballin’ with my dawg!! @damianlillard@adidas#HomeTeam#CreatedWithAdidas” -Pusha-T’s Instagram

Before You Go

Earlier this year, Pusha linked up with alcoholic beverage company Maison Courvoisier. The rap star revealed plans for exclusive events going down throughout the nation.

“Real power lies in your ability to elevate others. I’m excited to partner with @rhuigi & @theartofalbaseer to curate an experience with @courvoisierusa that will be unlike anything you’ve seen. Visit www.ExperienceTheMaison.com to learn more about when this event will be in your city because this is something you don’t want to miss. #HonorYourCode” -Pusha-T’s Instagram