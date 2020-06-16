G.O.O.D. Music president Pusha T is a proud papa. The hip-hop superstar has announced the birth of his and wife Virginia Thornton‘s baby boy.

Pusha x Mini-Me

On Monday, King Push went to his social media pages with some must-see pics. T revealed their son Nigel Brixx Thornton entered the world last Thursday.

“NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11 2020” -Pusha T’s Instagram “Congrats bro” -A$AP Ferg “💪🏿💙 Congrats push” -2 Chainz “🌍🔥” -Pharrell “🙌🏽 Congratulations 🍾” -Lloyd Banks “Prince Nigel. Congrats T! Blessings 🙏🏾” -Fabolous “😍💙🙏🏼” -Emily B “Congrats 👏🏾👶🏽” -SOHH

High-Key Details

Pusha’s wife Virginia made sure to share some of the must-see pics. Ginny went to her own social media pages with the jaw-dropping looks of Nigel and Push together.

Wait, There’s More

Back in December 2019, both Push and Virginia announced plans to welcome in new life together. The duo teased having their baby just in time for summer 2020.

“Finally landed my dream job ❤️…World, make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙏🏾🙌🏾🥰♊️ Swipe to see my baby waving at me 🥰🥰🥰 • 🎨 by @art_vandelay_1983” -Virginia Thornton’s Instagram

Before You Go

Both Push and Virginia are on the verge of celebrating their second anniversary together. They officially tied the knot in summer 2018 at a star-studded wedding celebration.