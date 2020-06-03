G.O.O.D Music president Pusha-T is kicking big facts to his fans. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share his thoughts on protests getting dangerous and people not fully comprehending the build-up.

Pusha x Facts

King Push went to Instagram Wednesday to share some deep words. PT acknowledged there are people not taking into account what’s ultimately sparked demonstrations getting violent.

LL Cool J Freestyles

This week, rap veteran LL Cool J came through with an emotional freestyle. The New York hip-hop icon’s bars referenced the nationwide protests and death of black man George Floyd.

“For 400 years you had your knees on our necks/A garden of evil with no seeds of respect/In America’s mirror, all she sees is regret/Instead of letting blood live, they begging for blood lead/Revenge is a dish that’s served on platelets/Transfusion or confusion, abusing our intellect/I can’t be bought with a 1200 dollar check/Even though 1200 dollars can make a meal stretch/My mama wasn’t rich but she earned my respect/She made a little bit of money for a lot of blood, tears and sweat/Jumping up and down on police cars, I’m vexed” -LL Cool J’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

This past weekend, married music superstars JAY-Z and his wife Beyoncé relied on the power of social media to speak out on black man George Floyd’s death. Young Hov discussed the Minnesota governor taking serious action to have the cops prosecuted while Bey released a personal video message.

“If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.” -Beyoncé’s Instagram

Before You Go

Last Sunday night, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed JAY personally reached out to him. Walz referred to the music entertainer as more than a musician.