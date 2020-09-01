Rap group Public Enemy‘s long-awaited Def Jam return is near and will come packed with ample guest features. The group has released the tracklisting for its What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? studio album.

Public Enemy’s Tracklisting Revealed

On Tuesday, the group officially unveiled the album’s star-studded line-up. The LP comes with nearly 20 songs and guest features from multiple generations including George Clinton, Cypress Hill, Nas, Rapsody and YG.

01 – “When The Grid Goes Down” ft. George Clinton

02 – “Grid” ft. Cypress Hill and George Clinton

03 – “State of the Union (STFU)” ft. DJ Premier

04 – “Merica Mirror” ft.. Pop Diesel

05 – “Public Enemy Number Won” ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC

06 – “Toxic”

07 – “Yesterday Man” ft. Daddy-O

08 – “Crossroads Burning” (Interlude) ft. James Bomb

09 – “Fight The Power: Remix 2020” ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove

10 – “Beat Them All”

11 – “Smash The Crowd” ft.. Ice-T, PMD

12 – “If You Can’t Join Em Beat Em”

13 – “Go At It” ft. Jahi

14 – “Don’t Look At The Sky” (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins

15 – “Rest In Beats” ft. The Impossebulls

16 – “R.I.P. Blackat”

17 – “Closing: I Am Black” ft. Ms. Ariel

Public Enemy Reunite At Def Jam

A few days ago, reports emerged about Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav gearing up to drop their new What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down album through Def Jam. It will be their follow-up release to 2017’s Nothing Is Quick In The Desert.

In a press release, Chuck D said, “Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold. Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time—it’s necessary—to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.” Flavor Flav added, “Def Jam is like the house we grew up in. It’s cool to be home.” (Pitchfork)

The new album features standout anti-Donald Trump song “State of the Union.” The record specifically calls out the head of state and encourages Americans to remove him from the White House.

In celebration of the new reunion project, Chuck D and Flav released their new “Fight The Power: Remix 20” record.