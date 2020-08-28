Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav are back-back. The hip-hop legends have announced their mighty return to Def Jam Records nearly 20 years after dropping their last album on the iconic label.

Public Enemy Reunite At Def Jam

According to reports, Chuck and Flav are gearing up to drop their new What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down album through Def Jam. It will be their follow-up release to 2017’s Nothing Is Quick In The Desert.

In a press release, Chuck D said, “Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold. Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time—it’s necessary—to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.” Flavor Flav added, “Def Jam is like the house we grew up in. It’s cool to be home.” (Pitchfork)

High-Key Details

The new album will feature standout anti-Donald Trump song “State of the Union.” The record specifically calls out the head of state and encourages Americans to remove him from the White House.

What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down is out September 25, and features the group's previous Juneteenth single "State of the Union (STFU)." "State of the Union" took clear aim at Trump — "Vote this joke out, or die tryin'," Chuck D raps — so expect more of the same from What You Gonna Do.

Wait, There’s More

In celebration of the new reunion project, Chuck D and Flav have released their new “Fight The Power: Remix 20” record.

The group have also shared a new version of ‘Fight The Power: Remix 2020’, a song which was first heard opening the 2020 BET Awards in June. It features Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove. In a statement, the group described the song as “an unflinching statement about the destruction the current administration has unleashed on the country and its people.” “…[It] speaks truth to power while urging people to fight against racism, injustice and oppression with their vote.” (NME)

Before You Go

