“Power” star Rotimi knows he had one of the most memorable TV runs in recent memory. The STARZ actor has come forward to finally address how last night’s mid-season premiere ended.

Big Facts: On Monday, Rotimi went to Instagram to low-key reference his character Dre not being able to dodge death.

High-Key Details: On Sunday, “Power” star Joseph “Tommy” Sikora hit up Instagram to geek out over the wild broadcast and shouted out director Kieron Hawkes.

Wait, There’s More: This past weekend, Hawkes shared an on-set “Power” production shot.

Before You Go: Following Sunday’s broadcast, social media erupted with non-stop hilarious memes and reactions.

Dre girlfriend told him “better to rent in Vegas than buy a casket in NY” but he wasn’t tryna hear it #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/0YiTLs24KH — Papa Slime (@msolurin) January 6, 2020

