“Power” actress La La Anthony can’t wait to get back to her old grind. The vixen went online to reflect on recently staying busy shooting films.

La La Land

Last night, Anthony hit up Instagram with a recent flashback. She shared a pic of herself on-set a film production.

“Missing filming on set somewhere far away❤️❤️this was in Curaçao 🇨🇼 ❤️❤️(cigarette was for the character so don’t start 😜)” -La La Anthony’s Instagram

The Gala

The curvy Hollywood star recently went online with a ton of pics from the annual Met Gala. La La reflected on the popular annual New York fashion event and shared shots from her past appearances.

“I know everyone is taking a walk down memory lane on this #metgalaMonday…here’s some of my looks @voguemagazine 💕 #MetAboutTime#MetGalaChallenge” -La La’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, La La hit up Instagram with a sneak peek at her French Toast masterpiece. Despite not feeling extra confident about other meals, Anthony said she would see anyone with her morning grub.

“Listen…I never claimed to be a cook..I stay in my place 🤣🤣& I know my turkey bacon looking suspect 🥴🤣BUT when it comes to making French Toast I will battle anyone‼️‼️‼️🤪‼️‼️my French Toast game mixed with my secret recipe is next level…who wants in? 🤣🤣💨💨💨💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💨💨 #cookoff” -La La Anthony’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, La La shared a pic of herself chilling in water. She used some strong words from late music icon 2Pac to remind folks to keep a smile on their faces no matter the life obstacle.