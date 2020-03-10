“Power” actress La La Anthony is out here putting the thirst trap into overdrive. The hip-hop model and TV vixen has shared a batch of new pics soaking in beach vibes.

This week, La La went to her Instagram page with some jaw-dropping content. The STARZ entertainer shared a slew of new pics flexing her bikini body to the masses.

“Shout out to all the women out there who are learning how to love themselves & put themselves first. It’s never an easy thing, I’m still learning everyday. I see you. I love you. Happy International Women’s Day”

“All weekend long”

“A vibe”

This past weekend, La La shared a gushy shout-out to her mini-me. Anthony acknowledged her son’s 13th born day with a special moment alongside him.

“For his 13th birthday today, we made his Slime Dreams come true! Happy birthday to my teenager Kiyan! I love you. Nick Resort Punta Cana.”

Recently, La La delivered an eye-opening look at her swimsuit goals. The curvy vixen unloaded a must-like shot of herself donning a black outfit.

A few weeks prior, La La blew people away with some insane bikini beach pics. The 38-year-old star shared a hot pink bikini shot to the masses along with a separate two-piece outfit.