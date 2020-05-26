“Power” actress La La Anthony is getting some major co-signs right now. The popular entertainer went online this week to melt a few hearts away courtesy of a new swimsuit pic and bucket hat.

La La x Bucket

Last night, La La hit up Instagram with her must-like shot. The pic sparked some major co-signs from rap star Megan Thee Stallion and “Power” executive producer 50 Cent‘s girlfriend Cuban Link.

“Bucket lo like f*%# it tho🥤” -La La Anthony’s Instagram “Ohhhh sh****tttt😍😍😍😍” -Megan Thee Stallion “😍😍😍” -Cuban Link

At-Home Vibes

Anthony went to Instagram last Thursday night with some unexpected black queen magic. She shared a shot of herself flexing major curves and thick thighs in her underwear.

“Quarantine photoshoots be like….🤍” -La La Anthony’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Anthony hit up Instagram with a recent flashback. She shared a pic of herself on-set a film production and admitted missing her work grind outside of quarantine.

“Missing filming on set somewhere far away❤️❤️this was in Curaçao 🇨🇼 ❤️❤️(cigarette was for the character so don’t start 😜)” -La La Anthony’s Instagram

Before You Go

The curvy Hollywood star recently went online with a ton of pics from the annual Met Gala. La La reflected on the popular annual New York fashion event and shared shots from her past appearances.

“I know everyone is taking a walk down memory lane on this #metgalaMonday…here’s some of my looks @voguemagazine 💕 #MetAboutTime#MetGalaChallenge” -La La’s Instagram