“Power” isn’t done messing with everyone’s brains. The STARZ series has teased the motivation behind characters Councilman Rashad Tate and street enforcer Dre wanting to shoot James “Ghost” St. Patrick.

This week, “Power” shared teaser clips showing the rise and fall of both on-screen bad boys.

Did Tate seek revenge for Ghost killing his dream? Catch up on #PowerTV before it returns next Sunday on the @STARZ App. #WhoShotGhost https://t.co/Ay34fPSoRK pic.twitter.com/nL4INMAw0g — Power (@Power_STARZ) December 29, 2019

Over the past few days, “Power” has presented scenarios showing why characters Tommy, Tasha and Tariq St. Patrick would want Ghost taken out.

Tariq felt betrayed by his own father. Catch up before Power returns January 5 on the STARZ App. #WhoShotGhost https://t.co/Ay34fPANta pic.twitter.com/0nh6on2EQe — Power (@Power_STARZ) December 28, 2019

Last week, the “Power” social media channels shared a few NBA superstars’ theories on who pulled the trigger to take out Ghost.

Recently, “Power” delivered an epic 55-second sneak peek trailer with huge teaser storylines.