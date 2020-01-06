“Power” is giving fans a reason to count down the days until next Sunday. The STARZ series has delivered a must-see trailer for the highly-anticipated broadcast.
Big Facts: On Monday, the “Power” series showed a few remaining suspects possibly involved with the shooting of James “Ghost” St. Patrick.
High-Key Details: Hours prior, “Power” actor Rotimi went to Instagram to low-key reference his character Dre not being able to dodge death in the mid-season premiere.
Wait, There’s More: On Sunday, “Power” star Joseph “Tommy” Sikora hit up Instagram to geek out over the wild broadcast and shouted out director Kieron Hawkes.
Before You Go: Following Sunday’s broadcast, social media erupted with non-stop hilarious memes and reactions.