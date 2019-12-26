“Power” knows how to get fans excited and anticipating greatness. The STARZ series has continued to tease viewers about the series’ much-needed mid-season return.
This week, the “Power” social media channels shared a few NBA superstars’ theories on who pulled the trigger to take out James “Ghost” St. Patrick.
“Power” executive producer 50 Cent might have really spoiled things by sharing a clip hinting at reasons Tasha St. Patrick would want to end Ghost’s life.
Last Friday, “Power” delivered an epic 55-second sneak peek trailer with huge teaser storylines.
Last week, the “Power” social media channels announced an upcoming multi-city screening tour for its final episodes.
Recently, 50 Cent reacted to his series getting called one of the best shows since 2009.