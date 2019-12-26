“Power” knows how to get fans excited and anticipating greatness. The STARZ series has continued to tease viewers about the series’ much-needed mid-season return.

This week, the “Power” social media channels shared a few NBA superstars’ theories on who pulled the trigger to take out James “Ghost” St. Patrick.

“Power” executive producer 50 Cent might have really spoiled things by sharing a clip hinting at reasons Tasha St. Patrick would want to end Ghost’s life.

Last Friday, “Power” delivered an epic 55-second sneak peek trailer with huge teaser storylines.

Last week, the “Power” social media channels announced an upcoming multi-city screening tour for its final episodes.

Who's ready to celebrate the end of an era? Join us for special screenings of the final episodes, followed by a Q&A with select #PowerTV cast! Tickets are first-come, first-served so make sure you grab a seat! https://t.co/9EMfuBVPe8 pic.twitter.com/dBAKQPI8vj — Power (@Power_STARZ) December 17, 2019

Recently, 50 Cent reacted to his series getting called one of the best shows since 2009.