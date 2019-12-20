“Power” isn’t playing around. The popular STARZ series has teased fans about what to expect when the show comes back from its mid-season break.

On Friday, “Power” delivered an epic 55-second sneak peek with huge teaser storylines.

On Tuesday, the “Power” social media channels announced an upcoming multi-city screening tour for its final episodes.

Who's ready to celebrate the end of an era? Join us for special screenings of the final episodes, followed by a Q&A with select #PowerTV cast! Tickets are first-come, first-served so make sure you grab a seat! https://t.co/9EMfuBVPe8 pic.twitter.com/dBAKQPI8vj — Power (@Power_STARZ) December 17, 2019

A few days ago, “Power” executive producer 50 Cent reacted to his series getting called one of the best shows since 2009.

After days of mounted anticipation, “Power” recently came through with its app-only teaser clip showing possible suspects in the shooting of character James “Ghost” St. Patrick.