“Power” isn’t playing around. The popular STARZ series has teased fans about what to expect when the show comes back from its mid-season break.
On Friday, “Power” delivered an epic 55-second sneak peek with huge teaser storylines.
On Tuesday, the “Power” social media channels announced an upcoming multi-city screening tour for its final episodes.
A few days ago, “Power” executive producer 50 Cent reacted to his series getting called one of the best shows since 2009.
After days of mounted anticipation, “Power” recently came through with its app-only teaser clip showing possible suspects in the shooting of character James “Ghost” St. Patrick.