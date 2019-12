View this post on Instagram

At this time of year, many people— especially the friends and family you think are the strongest— are struggling with depression. African-Americans disproportionately fail to seek help, thinking depression is for other people or that it’s somehow shameful to need support. The Suicide Prevention Hotline is anonymous and safe… if you’re having a hard time this holiday season, reach out. Please repost if you know someone who needs help or ever needed help yourself and came back stronger. Your post may save a life today. #black #suicideprevention #mentalhealth #holidayseason #holiday