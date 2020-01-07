“Power” isn’t here trying to pull a fast one on anyone. The popular STARZ series has confirmed the death of one of its most well-known key characters.

On Tuesday, the "Power" social media channels made sure to let followers know Dre isn't coming back – ever.

Over the past 48 hours, the Internet has erupted with jokes centered on "Power" character Dre's insane episode.

On Monday, "Power" actor Rotimi went to Instagram to low-key reference his character Dre not being able to dodge death in the mid-season premiere.

On Sunday, "Power" star Joseph "Tommy" Sikora hit up Instagram to geek out over the wild broadcast and shouted out director Kieron Hawkes.