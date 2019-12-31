Texas hip-hop artist Post Malone knows he’s leveled up in recent years. The rap star went online this week to shout-out music mogul Diddy for letting him pull through at his recent 50th birthday celebration.
Malone hit up his Instagram page to share a highlight clip from the unforgettable, star-studded outing and to thank Puff Daddy.
Earlier this month, Puff poured out his feelings for late former girlfriend Kim Porter.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!
Diddy’s 50th birthday party featured handfuls of huge celebrities.
The guest list included many Hollywood stars, including JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B and husband Offset, as well as Pharrell, Usher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lil Kim, and Mary J. Blige .In addition, Kim Kardashian West attended alongside husband Kanye West and sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble as well as family friend Jonathan Cheban. (People)