Texas hip-hop artist Post Malone looks like he’s working on some audio magic. The Southern superstar has shared a new teaser pic of himself chilling with fellow rap heavyweight Playboi Carti.

On Tuesday, PM jumped on Instagram with a caption-less shot. In the pic, he’s sitting on a couch staring across at Playboi.

This looks way too epic 'not' to be a banger. Need to hear this ASAP. lol @PostMalone @playboicarti #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/jRGgMUt40N — SOHH (@sohh) March 10, 2020 Post Malone teases something big with Playboi Carti

In a recent interview, Malone hinted at his personal insecurity making him get face tattoos. The diehard Dallas Cowboys fan blamed his physical features for also motivating the decisions.

“I’m a ugly-a** motherfucker,” he says—and he suggests that his face tattoos might be a defensive strategy. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.” (GQ)

In mid-January, Post gave fans an up-close look at his facial features. Notably, Post Malone revealed his multiple face tattoos.

In late December 2019, Post Malone linked up with rap star Rich The Kid. The Instagram pic features Rich and Post chilling outside together.