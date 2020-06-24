Texas rap star Post Malone is looking extra different these days. After initially showing off a sneak peek of his revamped head top, the hip-hop heavyweight has delivered even more in-depth looks at himself.
Malone x Shaved
This week, fresh pics emerged of Malone’s new hairless look. The hip-hop star is featured in the shots looking nearly unrecognizable without his signature face tattoos.
High-Key Details
A few days ago, Posty shared a new shot of himself with the hair shaved off. He also debuted a new skull tattoo on the side of his head.
Wait, There’s More
PM recently spoke out following the murder of innocent black man George Floyd. He used his social media to share a powerful message asking for accountability and justice.
Before You Go
He low-key relaunched his Shaboink lifestyle brand last month and partnered up with a big nonprofit to help those fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Post Malone and Shaboink partnered with Direct Relief to donate 40,000 face masks.
As part of the partnership, Shaboink will donate 40,000 N95 masks to be distributed to frontline medical workers across the country. Originally launched as a CBD company last summer, the plan was for Shaboink to relaunch as a full-fledged lifestyle brand, with the addition of apparel, accessories and merch. But Malone, who’s been self-isolating at home in Utah, says those plans suddenly seemed trivial when confronted with the current coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been working with my team on a number of unreleased products that fit into my lifestyle that I can’t wait to share with my fans,” he says, “[but] when faced with COVID-19, I knew it was important to pivot to products that could help us stay clean now, so we can get back to shaboink’ing later.” (Rolling Stone)