Texas rap star Post Malone is looking extra different these days. After initially showing off a sneak peek of his revamped head top, the hip-hop heavyweight has delivered even more in-depth looks at himself.

Malone x Shaved

This week, fresh pics emerged of Malone’s new hairless look. The hip-hop star is featured in the shots looking nearly unrecognizable without his signature face tattoos.

High-Key Details

A few days ago, Posty shared a new shot of himself with the hair shaved off. He also debuted a new skull tattoo on the side of his head.

Wait, There’s More

PM recently spoke out following the murder of innocent black man George Floyd. He used his social media to share a powerful message asking for accountability and justice.

Before You Go

He low-key relaunched his Shaboink lifestyle brand last month and partnered up with a big nonprofit to help those fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Post Malone and Shaboink partnered with Direct Relief to donate 40,000 face masks.