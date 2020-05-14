Music superstar Post Malone is helping make a difference. He low-key relaunched his Shaboink lifestyle brand this week and is partnering up with a big nonprofit to help those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Post Up

Post Malone and Shaboink will partner with Direct Relief to donate 40,000 face masks. They’ve already started pre-orders for “Clean Kits,” with company-made gloves, hand sanitizer, and more.

As part of the partnership, Shaboink will donate 40,000 N95 masks to be distributed to frontline medical workers across the country. Originally launched as a CBD company last summer, the plan was for Shaboink to relaunch as a full-fledged lifestyle brand, with the addition of apparel, accessories and merch. But Malone, who’s been self-isolating at home in Utah, says those plans suddenly seemed trivial when confronted with the current coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been working with my team on a number of unreleased products that fit into my lifestyle that I can’t wait to share with my fans,” he says, “[but] when faced with COVID-19, I knew it was important to pivot to products that could help us stay clean now, so we can get back to shaboink’ing later.” (Rolling Stone)

A Good Cause

In April 2020, Post held a live concert to benefit the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by putting on a Nirvana tribute concert. Former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker joined him, and together the pair raised over two million dollars for charity.

“What’s up, party people” Malone said during the gig. “We’re gonna play some Nirvana for you, and have some fun, and hopefully I don’t fuck up.” Malone added, “Thank you to the gentlemen who wrote these beautiful songs.” Backed by a socially distanced band that included drummer “Sir” Travis Barker, Malone delivered a 15-song, 80-minute set of Nirvana tracks, including a near-complete performance of the band’s classic Nevermind; that album’s “Polly” and, surprisingly, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” were the only songs not covered by Malone and company. Malone also played three tracks off In Utero (his opener “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle,” “Very Ape” and “Heart-Shaped Box”) as well as a pair of Bleach cuts (“About a Girl” and “School”). (Rolling Stone)

Wait, There’s More

Post is taking his coronavirus quarantine time and using it for big things. The hip-hop entertainer is quietly piecing together a much-needed new solo album. While everybody is on lockdown, Post’s longtime manager Dre London lit up Instagram to break the massive news. London hinted at a new album being in the works from Posty as he quarantines during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’m sorry I can’t stay away from my brother Posty! I’ll take the chance! Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode! If we don’t connect energy how the world gonna enjoy this summer? Let’s get it!! See you soon bro!”

Before You Go

The Southern superstar has shared a new teaser pic of himself chilling with fellow rap heavyweight Playboi Carti. In March 2020, PM jumped on Instagram with a caption-less shot. In the pic, he’s sitting on a couch staring across at Playboi.