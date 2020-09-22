Post Malone and Lil Nas X Lead Billboard Music Awards Nominees W/ Nearly 30 Nods

Texas hip-hop artist Post Malone and Lil Nas X have all eyes on them with the Billboard Music Awards just weeks away. The annual ceremony has announced its star-studded line-up of nominees and has Posty leading the packs with nearly 30 combined nominations.

Post Malone and Lil Nas X Lead Pack

The annual awards show announced Post and Lil Nas’ huge nods. Popular crooners Billie Eilish and Khalid follow close behind with double-digit nominations.

Post Malone leads the 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominations, which dick clark productions and NBC announced on Tuesday (Sept. 22). The “Wow.” rapper is nominated 16 times in 15 categories, followed by first-time nominees Lil Nas X with 13 and Billie Eilish with 12. Khalid ties Eilish with 12 nominations. (Billboard)

Lil Nas X Reacts

X made sure to hit up his social media pages to geek out over his massive nods.

“thank you billboard for every nomination!” -Lil Nas X’s Instagram

Kanye West’s Nods

Rap superstar Kanye West could ultimately have a huge night at the awards show. Yeezy is nominated for nearly 10 awards for his recent gospel-themed music releases.

Among other nominees is Kanye West,whose Jesus Is King album grabbed him nine nominations in Christian categories including top Christian artist, top gospel artist, top Christian album, top gospel album and top Christian song. West also competes against himself for top gospel song, in which “Closed on Sunday,” “Follow God,” “On God” and “Selah” are all nominated. (Billboard)

Scrapped Plans

Initially, the awards show would have aired in April 2020. However, the global coronavirus pandemic delayed the ceremony until October.