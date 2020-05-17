Justice for slain rapper Pop Smoke‘s murder isn’t coming yet. The Los Angeles Police Department has come forward to explain the coronavirus pandemic has hindered their investigation into his death causing a delay in their search for who killed him.

Up In Smoke

Detectives are struggling to investigate Pop Smoke’s murder due to major issues. Law enforcement has spent the past couple of months dealing with COVID-19 and coronavirus-related issues.

When detectives are able to investigate, we’re told they still try to go out and safely speak face-to-face with people in an attempt to gather evidence … but that’s been a challenge already in this case. As we first told you … cops were running into witness issues in the case, as people were either refusing to talk about Pop’s death or providing unreliable info. On a more positive note … our sources say investigators are hoping the rapper’s upcoming posthumous debut album will renew interest in the case, get people talking, and drum up tips and new leads. (TMZ)

Moving Forward

Fellow New York rapper 50 Cent has chimed in and taken over production of Pop Smoke’s debut album since his death, which will be posthumously released on June 12th.

“Ready or not JUNE 12 POP SMOKE” – 50 Cent’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Rap star Young Thug is keeping Pop Smoke’s memory alive. The hip-hop veteran went online several weeks ago to share a throwback pic of the late Brooklyn rap star. The pic features Pop rocking a purple and black outfit.

Before You Go

Pop Smoke was featured on Canadian hip-hop artist NAV‘s new project Good Intentions with the track “Run It Up”. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and moved over 110,000 units in its first week.