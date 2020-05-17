Justice for slain rapper Pop Smoke‘s murder isn’t coming yet. The Los Angeles Police Department has come forward to explain the coronavirus pandemic has hindered their investigation into his death causing a delay in their search for who killed him.
Up In Smoke
Detectives are struggling to investigate Pop Smoke’s murder due to major issues. Law enforcement has spent the past couple of months dealing with COVID-19 and coronavirus-related issues.
When detectives are able to investigate, we’re told they still try to go out and safely speak face-to-face with people in an attempt to gather evidence … but that’s been a challenge already in this case. As we first told you … cops were running into witness issues in the case, as people were either refusing to talk about Pop’s death or providing unreliable info. On a more positive note … our sources say investigators are hoping the rapper’s upcoming posthumous debut album will renew interest in the case, get people talking, and drum up tips and new leads. (TMZ)
Moving Forward
Fellow New York rapper 50 Cent has chimed in and taken over production of Pop Smoke’s debut album since his death, which will be posthumously released on June 12th.
“Ready or not JUNE 12 POP SMOKE” – 50 Cent’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Rap star Young Thug is keeping Pop Smoke’s memory alive. The hip-hop veteran went online several weeks ago to share a throwback pic of the late Brooklyn rap star. The pic features Pop rocking a purple and black outfit.
“💕” -Young Thug’s Instagram
Before You Go
Pop Smoke was featured on Canadian hip-hop artist NAV‘s new project Good Intentions with the track “Run It Up”. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and moved over 110,000 units in its first week.
NAV is on course for his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, according to industry forecasters. Prognosticators suggest that the rapper-singer’s latest release, Good Intentions, could earn over 110,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 14. NAV’s new album was released on May 8 via XO/Republic Records, and follows 2019’s Bad Habits, which became his first No. 1 on the chart. It launched with 82,000 units earned in its first week, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Good Intentions’ first week is largely powered by streaming activity for the set’s songs, as well as merchandise/album bundle sales. (Billboard)