09/22/20

Polo G Makes TV Debut W/ Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Performance

Written By Cyrus Langhorne

Chicago rapper Polo G has taken his talent to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for a memorable performance. The hip-hop star delivers a fire set filled with live instruments and a band for his “Martin & Gina” hit.

