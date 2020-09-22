Polo G Makes TV Debut W/ Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Performance

Chicago rapper Polo G has taken his talent to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for a memorable performance. The hip-hop star delivers a fire set filled with live instruments and a band for his “Martin & Gina” hit.
