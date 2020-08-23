Less than 24 hours after footage went viral showing Louisiana police fatally shooting a Black man armed with a knife, new details reveal the 31-year-old’s name is Trayford Pellerin.

Trayford Pellerin Fatally Shot

According to reports, the fatal attack happened Friday night. Lafayette law enforcement used lethal force to take down Pellerin.

The shooting was captured on camera by a bystander who could be heard shouting in disbelief. The video shared widely on social media shows at least five Lafayette Police officers approaching a Black man with what witnesses said was a knife in his hand walking away from police toward a convenience store. Video then shows officers open fire near the entrance of the convenience store and at least 10 shots can be heard. (The Advocate)

High-Key Details

Hours after the fatal Friday night shooting, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal confirmed Pellerin’s death. He reportedly said Pellerin was transported to an area hospital after the shooting, but couldn’t reveal at which point Pellerin died.

A Saturday morning statement from Senegal said Lafayette police officers responded to a disturbance call involving a person armed with a knife at a convenience store along NE Evangeline Thruway and Castille Avenue around 8 p.m. Officers attempted to apprehend Pellerin but he fled on foot and officers pursued him down Evangeline Thruway. Officers tased Pellerin but the tasers were ineffective. Pellerin walked to a Shell gas station convenience store at NW Frontage Road and Chalmette Drive where he attempted to enter the convenience store while still armed with the knife, state police said. Officers then fired their weapons multiple times, fatally striking Pellerin. (The Advocate)

Wait, There’s More

A legal representative for Pellerin’s family has already asked for the involved officers to be terminated.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement sent to CNN that he was among the lawyers representing Pellerin’s family. Crump called for the officers involved to be fired.”We refuse to let this case resolve like so many others: quietly and without answers and justice,” said Crump, who also represents the families of Floyd and Taylor. “The family, and the people of Lafayette, deserve honesty and accountability from those who are sworn to protect them — the Lafayette police,” he added. (CNN)

Before You Go

Over the past few hours, social media has erupted with Black Lives Matter-inspired posts. People have also called to have justice for Trayford Pellerin.

🗣 JUSTICE FOR TRAYFORD PELLERIN 🗣



please if youre in the acadiana area join him and many others on evangeline thruway at the circle k at 5pm today WE CANNOT HAVE THIS HAPPEN AGAIN IN OUR CITY!#BlackLivesMatter #SayHisName #TrayfordPellerin pic.twitter.com/sqKqS288ir — queen liz¹²⁷ | (@oheyelizabeth) August 22, 2020

None of our communities are safe when routine encounters with police escalate into deadly shooting sprees. #TrayfordPellerin should be alive today. https://t.co/rSRcJ9Nn7Z #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/AYcAkLTNgG — ACLU of Louisiana (@ACLUofLouisiana) August 22, 2020

Trayford Pellerin



Say his name with me🙏🏽 — Spencer James (@spencjcharles5) August 22, 2020