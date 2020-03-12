Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock is ready to double his daddy duties. The hip-hop star has teased fans about the status of his ride or die’s baby bump.

Big Facts

This week, Rock went online with a gushy shot of himself and girlfriend Yi Minx bearing their bun in her oven. PnB also revealed how close they are to welcoming new life together.

“Baby Xuri on the way. Can’t wait to meet our new princess. Any day now.”

High-Key Details

Over the past few months, Yi has kept fans updated on her baby bump. Minx has shared tons of pregnant pics across her IG page.

Wait, There’s More

Rock is known for sharing gushy moments alongside his baby mother. The rap star has frequently flooded his Instagram feed with their boo’d up pics.

Before You Go

Last year, PnB shared an epic pic hanging out with his mini-me. The rap star posted the must-see moment alongside his daughter.