Florida rap veteran Pitbull has plenty to talk about these days. The hip-hop entertainer has linked up with fellow rap entertainer N.O.R.E. for a nearly three-hour “Drink Champs” interview. During the Q&A, they dish on everything from the music industry hustle, Miami legend Uncle Luke‘s influence, Lil Jon and more.
Pitbull Reflects On His Music Grind, Uncle Luke’s Impact + Lil Jon Bond On N.O.R.E’s Drink Champs
