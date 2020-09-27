Up Next

in WATCH 09/27/20 ∙ 8:03 AM

Pitbull Reflects On His Music Grind, Uncle Luke’s Impact + Lil Jon Bond On N.O.R.E’s Drink Champs

Written By SOHH Squad

@sohh @sohhdotcom
129 Views Comments Off on Pitbull Reflects On His Music Grind, Uncle Luke’s Impact + Lil Jon Bond On N.O.R.E’s Drink Champs

Florida rap veteran Pitbull has plenty to talk about these days. The hip-hop entertainer has linked up with fellow rap entertainer N.O.R.E. for a nearly three-hour “Drink Champs” interview. During the Q&A, they dish on everything from the music industry hustle, Miami legend Uncle Luke‘s influence, Lil Jon and more.

Comments Off on Pitbull Reflects On His Music Grind, Uncle Luke’s Impact + Lil Jon Bond On N.O.R.E’s Drink Champs

Written by SOHH Squad

Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Denise Bidot Reveals Their Unbreakable Love Bond In B-Day Message 2

Lil Wayne’s Bae Denise Bidot Reveals Unbreakable Bond In B-Day Love Letter
La La Goes All-Black Everything In Slay-Filled Modeling Pic0

La La Goes All-Black Everything In Slay-Filled Modeling Pic