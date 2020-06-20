New York rapper Nas is making it clear how much he respects the Pan-African flag. Nasir Jones has come forward to share deep thoughts behind the iconic symbol of black liberation.

Last night, the Queens native went to Instagram to dish out his thoughts. God’s Son detailed how deep-rooted the colors are by referencing lyrics from rap group X-Clan‘s “Funkin’ Lesson.”

“The red, black, and green,

It’s just so much more than red, black, and green,

You ask what I mean, but yet the sundial shades on lights and dreams,

Watch too late, oops, upside your head!

You drop through abyss like lead,

Where you goin’, what’s your speed, what’s your pleasure, what’s your

need,

Trees to branches, roots to seeds, forwards, backwards many

degrees,

Questions answers, what’s the sum?

We have come. ~ Brother J/X Clan.” -Nas’ Instagram

On Friday, social media erupted with positive messages about the importance of Juneteenth. Rap star Ludacris penned an open message about how far back the annual holiday goes while fellow Atlanta native Jeezy shared an open video message.

“Juneteenth is a reminder to African Americans that our ancestors never gave up the hope of freedom. It reminds us that we can create and build our communities even when we seem to have nothing. Because when the slaves were sent free, their houses were burned down, their farm animals were killed and their wells of water were depleted. And yet we still rose up to build flourishing communities and infrastructure. Juneteenth is a reminder that we can make something out of nothing and that despair can give birth to a history of GREATNESS. WE WILL CONTINUE TO RISE STRONGER OVER AND OVER AGAIN ✊🏾 @52thoughts” -Ludacris’ Instagram

Friday’s holiday dates back to June 19, 1865 when nearly 2,000 Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to officially announce the end of slavery and make official freedom for more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state.

The announcement, however, came two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. The proclamation took effect January 1, 1863, ordering all enslaved individuals in all areas still in rebellion against the United States “henceforward shall be free.” Juneteenth is celebrated each year on June 19th as a reminder of America’s dark history, the end of slavery, and the value of never giving up hope in uncertain times. Cities and towns across the nation will be holding Juneteenth celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing protests over police violence in the Black community. (WFMY News 2)

Some people celebrate Juneteenth by putting together cookouts and barbecues. There are also specific foods prepared including chicken, chopped pork, sweet potatoes and breads.