West Coast rapper OT Genasis is having the time of his life at Keyshia Cole‘s expense. The hip-hop entertainer has continued to troll the award-winning crooner.

On Sunday, OT relied on an Instagram meme to suggest he and Cole are both dropping something together.

Earlier in the week, Cole stepped up to discuss her issues with Genasis recently parodying her music.

“My only concern – this is a genuine concern is that, you know, I am trying to get my music where it used to be. I’m trying to find that passion for the music that I used to have so long ago when I was trying to get out of Oakland – so I would like my classics to be left alone. Is that wrong as an artist to say? How I’m going to get paid, you know what I’m sayin’, if you making new lyrics and you ain’t sent me out a check or anything like that? And then people hitting me up saying, ‘I would never listen to Keyshia Cole’s song the same.” (Fox Soul)

On Wednesday, Genasis revealed his “Never Knew” Cole parody song disappeared from YouTube.

A few nights ago, rap star 50 Cent shared footage of himself turning up at a concert with O.T’s record playing.

50 Cent: @otgenasis 👀owe me money for performance last night. LOL #lecheminduroi#bransoncognac