Atlanta rapper Offset is letting the studio handle his daddy duties. The hip-hop star went online this week to share some must-see footage of his mini-me putting in major work in at a recording studio.
Off x Daddy Duties
The Migos group member went to his Instagram page this week with the clip. In the video, Off’s son is spitting hard bars in a studio.
“DIS MAN TOO READY 😂😂😂😂😂” -Offset’s Instagram
“SIMPLY LOVE ❤️”
Meek Mill’s Son
Recently, Meek jumped online with a hilarious daddy duties moment. The footage featured his son Papi dropping some lyrical wordplay in an at-home session.
“Imagine a tape from #MeekMill and his son one day 🔥 .” –SOHH’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Recently, the rapper shared some must-see footage of his newly born son. Meek revealed a clip of himself giving a baby bottle to his mini-me.
Before You Go
In early May 2020, Mill went to Twitter to break the big baby news. Meek credited his low-key girlfriend Milan Rouge for bringing a ‘king’ into the world on his birthday.
“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ” -Meek Mill’s Twitter