Atlanta rapper Offset is letting the studio handle his daddy duties. The hip-hop star went online this week to share some must-see footage of his mini-me putting in major work in at a recording studio.

Off x Daddy Duties

The Migos group member went to his Instagram page this week with the clip. In the video, Off’s son is spitting hard bars in a studio.

“DIS MAN TOO READY 😂😂😂😂😂” -Offset’s Instagram

“SIMPLY LOVE ❤️”

Meek Mill’s Son

Recently, Meek jumped online with a hilarious daddy duties moment. The footage featured his son Papi dropping some lyrical wordplay in an at-home session.

“Imagine a tape from #MeekMill and his son one day 🔥 .” –SOHH’s Instagram

Recently, the rapper shared some must-see footage of his newly born son. Meek revealed a clip of himself giving a baby bottle to his mini-me.

In early May 2020, Mill went to Twitter to break the big baby news. Meek credited his low-key girlfriend Milan Rouge for bringing a ‘king’ into the world on his birthday.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

All praise to the most high! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020