Atlanta rapper Offset is ready to see things change in the music industry. The hip-hop heavyweight has shared his support and encouragement for the newly launched Black Music Action Coalition.

Offset x BMAC

On Tuesday, the Georgia native went to Instagram to share the company’s mission statement. Off also explained the importance of trends and habits changing in favor of Black musicians.

“BLACK LIVES MATTER. BLACK MUSIC MATTERS. Real change begins now with @bma_coalition” -Offset’s Instagram

High-Key Details

The organization is made up of some major entertainment biz names. There are over 30 artist managers, lawyers, agents and business managers all united through BMAC.

Calling on the music industry to “put a plan for change in place … within the next 30 days,” more than 30 preeminent artist managers, attorneys, business managers, agents and other industry professionals have united as the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC). The advocacy organization, working in alliance with #TheShowMustBePaused, pledges to not only advance racial justice in the music industry but also in society at large in keeping with the mission of Black Lives Matter. (Billboard)

Wait, There’s More

In its open letter to the entire industry, the BMAC explained the importance of having a system of checks and balances throughout the music biz.

As its first order of business, BMAC presented an open letter to the industry on the “urgent need to meet with each organization’s C.E.O., senior management and the heads of their newly formed task-forces to directly address systemic racism head-on and put plans in place for long-term and lasting change.” It plans to work together with these leaders to “hold their companies accountable and implement a system of checks and balances to ensure change actually takes root.” The group will also foster various education, mental health, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, policing, social justice and political causes that directly impact Black communities. (Variety)

Before You Go

Over the past few months, various musicians have come forward to demand equality for Black musicians. Everyone from Tory Lanez to Erykah Badu have exposed the record label system of doing artists dirty.

“The way things work now and days , they are designing contracts to keep artist in debt . How are your kids kids suppose to eat from the fruits of your labor if the label makes 5 times the money you making… But you as the artist are bringing in all the money . 🧐🧐 ima fix this … Luckily for me I’ve exceeded a 5 album deal and I’m fully independent … but going through this I know that at least 80 percent of the industry is in some sort of deal where they are not being fully compensated for they work .. and no diss either that’s just how it works . … Ima go on live Later this week and put the seminar up and I’ll explain to y’all the REAL … because as much as I can keep the secrets for myself … but I’d rather my peers and UPCOMING ARTIST not get F*CKED in these contracts anymore … I’ll keep u posted on the date .” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

The way things work now and days , they are designing contracts to keep artist in debt . How are your kids kids suppose to eat from the fruits of your labor if the label makes 5 times the money you making… But you as the artist are bringing in all the money . 🧐🧐 ima fix this — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) June 8, 2020 Tory Lanez calls out the music industry

Luckily for me I’ve exceeded a 5 album deal and I’m fully independent … but going through this I know that at least 80 percent of the industry is in some sort of deal where they are not being fully compensated for they work .. and no diss either that’s just how it works . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) June 8, 2020

Ima go on live Later this week and put the seminar up and I’ll explain to y’all the REAL … because as much as I can keep the secrets for myself … but I’d rather my peers and UPCOMING ARTIST not get FUCKED in these contracts anymore … I’ll keep u posted on the date . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) June 8, 2020

“If the music industry wants to support black lives, labels and platforms can start with amending contracts, distributing royalties, diversifying boardrooms, and retroactively paying back all the black artists, and their families, they have built their empires on.” -Kelis’ Instagram

“Wassup with all these DIFFERENT RACE men got all these young black kids in slave contracts in the music business? Come get wit us you need help fixing ya situation #DC X #ROCNATION it’s literally stealing now we found something we can get rich off!” -Meek Mill’s Twitter