Atlanta rapper Offset wants positive vibes-only all 2020. The hip-hop superstar has promised to keep himself negativity-free for the next 12 months.

Big Facts: This weekend, Offset hit up Instagram to promise he’s not going to find himself in any negative situations for the entire year.

On A Related Note: Off recently hit up social media to share some footage of himself turning up.

Wait, There’s More: For Christmas 2019, Offset pulled through dressed up as Santa Claus around his family.

Before You Go: Recently, the Migos group member gave a major birthday shout-out to rap rookie DaBaby.