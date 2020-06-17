Atlanta rapper Offset is all about seeing his children grow. The hip-hop star went online this week to share some priceless footage of his daughters clocking in siblings goals together.

On Tuesday, Off went to Instagram with some must-like content. The rap star released a clip between his mini-me Kulture Kiari and Kalea Marie.

“Sisterly Love 💕” -Offset’s Instagram

In May 2020, Offset’s wife Cardi B went online with a must-see Kiari pic. B credited her sister Hennessy Carolina for coming through with the styling.

“I try to take pics 😩🙄🙄 Style by me .Thanks auntie @hennessycarolina for my cowgirl boots Fur : @iamjenniferle” -Cardi B’s Instagram “My daughter “FASHION STATEMENTS” she not even 2 Yal in trouble” -Offset “Sooooooo cutteeeeeeee auntie lovesssss you sooooo much!!!💖💖💖💖😘😘😘” -Hennessy Carolina

Recently, B went to Instagram with a gushy moment alongside her daughter. The pic featured Cardi B sitting at a table with Kulture Kiari on her lap and husband Offset right next to her with a Mother’s Day balloon.

“Thank you papasotee” -Cardi B’s Instagram

The same week, Offset went online with special words aimed at Cardi. He credited B for turning him into a better man and spoke about their daughter Kulture Kiari.