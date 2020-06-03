Atlanta rapper Offset is here to help end racism once and for all. The rap heavyweight went online this week to share a pic of himself promoting equality to the masses at the cost of his fashion drip.

Offset x Equality

The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week with a powerful message. Off shared a pic of himself rocking a shirt labeled “Stop Being Racist” and reminded the world everyone is created equal.

“WE ALL THE SAME” -Offset’s Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly

Recently, white rap star Machine Gun Kelly went to Instagram with some must-see protest moments. MGK’s slideshow featured him holding signs aimed at ‘killer’ cops to fight racism.

“all they had to do was the right thing…😞😤 i’m outside until they make the change, f*ck that #ProsecuteKillerCops#blacklivesmatter” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few nights ago, Machine Gun Kelly went to Instagram and shared some must-see moments from a protest. The pics featured him surrounded by other peaceful protestors wanting justice for blacks.

“justice soon…❤️✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram

Before You Go

MGK also went to Instagram to voice his frustrations and unload on racists. He called on white fans and friends to step up against racism and asked any followers of his who support it to leave.