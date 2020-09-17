Offset Gives Himself New Name After Cardi B Divorce Reports

Atlanta rapper Offset is only looking to the future. The hip-hop star has continued to keep his social media pages flooded with content following a publicized divorce report and breakup speculation involving his wife Cardi B.

Offset Gives Himself New Name

The Georgia native went to his social media pages to let the world know he’s new and improved. Although he didn’t make it an official name change, Off appeared to crown himself by the alias “Set 2.0.”

This week, the Migos group member went to his Instagram page with some new content. Off shared solo shots of himself posing and telling the world his grind isn’t slowing down.

“Grind don’t stop 🛑” -Offset’s Instagram

Cardi B’s Real Reason For Divorce

According to new reports, B simply felt she couldn’t trust Offset anymore. Despite a publicized three-year marriage and sharing daughter Kulture Kiari together, B isn’t willing to go on with their bond.

E! News recently confirmed through online court records that the “WAP” rapper filed for divorce in Fulton County, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 14. At this time, Cardi and Offset have yet to publicly address their split. A source is sharing the same sentiments with E! News, explaining, “Cardi does not trust Offset. She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again.” (E! News)

The Divorce Proceedings

According to reports, the Grammy-winning rap star officially filed paperwork to bid farewell – legally – to Offset. She reportedly filed the docs in Offset’s home state of Georgia and is seeking a dissolution of marriage. To make things even deeper, the paperwork reveal it’s a contested divorce with Cardi listed as a plaintiff and Offset as the defendant.