West Coast rapper O.T. Genasis is ‘this’ close to going all adult-everything. The hip-hop entertainer has hinted at the idea of taking “Never Knew” to Pornhub after finding out YouTube removed it from its site.

On Wednesday, Genasis went to Instagram to reveal his potential plan.

Hours prior, O.T. broke the hard news about YouTube taking down his new anthem.

A few nights ago, rap star 50 Cent shared footage of himself turning up at a concert with O.T’s record playing.

50 Cent: @otgenasis 👀owe me money for performance last night. LOL #lecheminduroi#bransoncognac

O.T. Genasis: 😂😂😂😂🔵 MOVIE! My nigga 5 wit da vibes 🎬

Last week, O.T. shared footage of people getting lit to his record at a house party.

I wish I was at this house party ♿️

Earlier this month, 50 Cent shared his support for O.T.’s hilarious banger.