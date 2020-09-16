Notorious B.I.G.’s King Of NY Crown Sells For $600,000

Late rap mogul Notorious B.I.G.‘s iconic crown he wore in the final photo shoot before his murder is officially off the market. The hip-hop memento has reportedly sold for $600,000.

Notorious BIG’s Crown Sells For $600,000

According to reports, the accessory was initially up for sale at collection organization Sotheby’s first-ever auction centered on hip-hop memorabilia. In addition to resting on B.I.G.’s head, it has features Biggie Smalls’ autograph.

“All hail the King of New York! Tonight during our inaugural Hip Hop auction, one of the most iconic symbols of Hip Hop’s heyday: the crown 👑 worn and signed by Notorious B.I.G. from @barronclaiborne’s iconic 1997 ‘King of New York’ photoshoot for Rap Pages Magazine sold for $600,000. The photograph is one of the most recognizable images in Hip Hop culture and it has endured as the defining portrait of the artist more than 20 years since it was taken.”

Hip-Hop Celebration

Sotheby’s also revealed the entire event achieved $2 million and celebrated the history and culture impact hip-hop has had on art and culture through the decades.

“A majority of items included in the sale were consigned directly from Hip Hop’s most pivotal and well-known artists and figures, several of who will be sharing their proceeds with a variety of charities. A portion of Sotheby’s own proceeds from the sale will benefit the Hip Hop programs at the @qplnyc, as well as @buildingbeats, a non-profit community organization that teaches tech, entrepreneurial and leadership skills to underserved youth through DJ and music programs.”

The B.I.G. Announcement

Back in late August 2020, the Sotheby’s announced its auction and shared an up-close look at B.I.G.’s crown.

“Today we announced that on 15 September in #NYC we will present a live auction celebrating the history and cultural impact of Hip Hop, headlined by one of the most iconic symbols of Hip Hop’s heyday: the crown 👑 worn and signed by Notorious B.I.G. from @barronclaiborne’s iconic 1997 ‘King of New York’ photoshoot for Rap Pages Magazine. The photograph is one of the most recognizable images in Hip Hop culture and it has endured as the defining portrait of the artist more than 20 years since it was taken.”

Fat Joe Remembers Biggie

Recently, New York rapper Fat Joe shared some insane pics of late rap icon Notorious B.I.G. in the recording studio with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Lil’ Kim and Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy and credited himself for making the moment go down.

“Here’s a Hip Hop FACT @fatjoe made this monumental moment go down Bone n Biggie Biggie Bone n Biggie Biggie @weworking” -Fat Joe’s Instagram