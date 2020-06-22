Rap artist Noname is having second thoughts. After dropping “Song 33” last as a response to J. Cole‘s “Snow On Tha Bluff,” in which he took aim at her for her social media posts about him, she’s come forward to speak on the hard-hitting record.

Noname x Regrets

This past Sunday, Noname went to Twitter to apologize for the song’s release. No blamed her own ego for giving her the motivation to drop the battle anthem.

“i’ve been thinking a lot about it and i am not proud of myself for responding with song 33. i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond. my ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused” -Noname’s Twitter

High-Key Details

Heading into Friday, Noname came through with her hard-hitting response record to address J. Cole. Produced by Madlib, she focused her attention on questioning Cole getting at her while black people continued to deal with oppression and brutality across the nation.

Noname has released her first solo song of the year. “Song 33” references the killings of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau and also appears to address J. Cole’s new track, “Snow on Tha Bluff.” On the Madlib-produced single, the Chicago rapper discusses Salau’s disappearance and killing. “A baby just 19/I know I dream all black/I seen her everything immortalized in tweets, all caps/They say they found her dead,” she raps. “One girl missing another one go missing/One girl missing another. (Rolling Stone)

Noname addresses J. Cole

Wait, There’s More

Last Wednesday, Chicago’s Chance The Rapper spoke on the entire situation. While he said he wouldn’t pick sides, he did share his issues with Cole speaking out on an entire ‘diss’ song.

“Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as contructive criticism. … They both my peoples but only one of them put out a whole song talking about how the other needs to reconsider their tone and attitude in order to save the world. It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done. It’s not BWs job to spoon feed us. We grown … Everybody’s argument on either side is, we can’t personally attack each other if we really want to see a revolution. I can agree with that and can apply it in my own life. I wish we could learn that w/o two artists I admire having a public dispute.” -Chance The Rapper’s Twitter

Before You Go

Late Tuesday night, Jermaine came through with his unexpected audio gem. While the song primarily focuses on the protests going on around the country against police brutality, he appears to take direct aim at Noname for publicly sending out subliminal tweets aimed at artists like himself and Kendrick Lamar.

“J. Cole’s rumoured shots/criticisms on rapper Noname…” -AllLoveHipHop’s Twitter