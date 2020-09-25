Up Next

in WATCH 09/25/20 ∙ 3:07 PM

NLE Choppa Shows Off His Organic Cooking Skills

Written By Jonny Fastlane

@sohh @sohhdotcom
250 Views Comments Off on NLE Choppa Shows Off His Organic Cooking Skills

Southern rapper NLE Choppa embodies his new moniker NLE Chakra as he shows us how to make his favorite breakfast using all organic ingredients. The footage features him away from the recording studio and putting in work on the frying pan. In addition to using organic bread, Choppa also goes with his plant-based sausages. He also acknowledges there’s essentially no difference in taste between the meat-based and healthier, vegan-friendly plant-based sausages.

Comments Off on NLE Choppa Shows Off His Organic Cooking Skills

NLE Choppa

Written by Jonny Fastlane

I'm Jonny Fastlane, My Mother owned a record label, and my father was and still is a DJ. Growing up in the 1990s in Flatbush Brooklyn, Hip-Hop became the soundtrack to my life. Before I knew it, I found myself interested in more than the music. I was equally as interested in the details of the people behind the music, as in hip-hop itself. As a young black boy in Brooklyn, hip-hop spoke to me personally. I'm a YouTuber, journalist, and media personality. Holla atcha boy!

Lil Wayne announces

The Internet Co-Signs Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V Deluxe Album