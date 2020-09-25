Southern rapper NLE Choppa embodies his new moniker NLE Chakra as he shows us how to make his favorite breakfast using all organic ingredients. The footage features him away from the recording studio and putting in work on the frying pan. In addition to using organic bread, Choppa also goes with his plant-based sausages. He also acknowledges there’s essentially no difference in taste between the meat-based and healthier, vegan-friendly plant-based sausages.
Up Next
NLE Choppa Shows Off His Organic Cooking Skills
250 Views Comments Off on NLE Choppa Shows Off His Organic Cooking Skills
@sohh @sohhdotcom
Comments Off on NLE Choppa Shows Off His Organic Cooking Skills