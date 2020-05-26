Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle‘s legacy will live on forever. His brother Samiel Asghedom – also known as Blacc Sam – recently pulled up on hip-hop veteran Snoop Dogg with an unexpected gift.

Blacc Sam’s care package

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam delivered Snoop a care package of products from his late brother’s The Marathon Clothing. It consisted of Sam’s own marijuana strain, Uncle Sam OG.

“My neffew Blacc Sam pulled up on me today dropped off a package @themarathonclothing@canafarms.818#UncleSamOg#tmc 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁” – Snoop Dogg’s Instagram

Major Influence

Grammy-winning rapper T.I. is still influenced by the late Hussle. The King of the South recently went online to share deep words from the West Coast legend about self-improvement and what it takes to level up in life.

“Commitment to change is KEY‼️ Working on myself DAILY… Miss cuzz like a Muuufucka. #TMC🏁#LongLiveNip👑” -T.I.’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

West Coast rap veteran YG has nothing but love for his late friend. The hip-hop entertainer recently shared an epic-looking framed pic of Nipsey. In the post, YG is posed in front of Hussle’s framed pic and standing around a pool table.

“Playa’s Only 🤞🏾#insidenice series by @taishasuero” -YG’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, retired NBA legend Allen Iverson paid homage to both the late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant. Allen shared a pic of himself donning a shirt with both late entertainers’ faces.