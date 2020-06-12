“Love & Hip Hop” couple Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are staying on their fitness grind. The Brooklyn native went online this week to share a boo’d up pic of the two and leave a little note about how they’ve changed their eating habits.

Safaree x Vegan

Safaree went to Instagram with a flick of himself and queen showing off ripped bodies. He also credited the thirst trap-worthy pose on Mena getting them to fully embrace going vegan.

“She made me stronger 💪🏾 find you a real 1 it’s makes life better 💪🏾sn: we went vegan and it feels great ‼️💪🏾 STRAIIITTTTTT”

High-Key Details

The music pair recently fired back at shade aimed at them from rap artist Khia for joining the OnlyFans movement. They revealed how much money they had generated since launching their premium pages.

“Wayment! #Safaree and #EricaMena post their earnings from #OnlyFans after #Khia blasted them for making the accounts in the first place!” -TSR’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Hours prior, Khia woke up the Internet by getting at Safaree and Mena. She ripped them for digging into their fans’ pockets with OnlyFans.

Khia may have hit the nail on the head by publicly asking these two why in the world they are on an adult entertainment sites. The rappers rant was featured on her talk show Khia Gaga Order on YouTube. the rant started with Khi asking “didn’t these motherf***ers just get married not even a year ago and have a newborn baby girl and theses mother***ers making fans only and Porn Hub account.” She bangs her gavel in process. “we the people want to know why you two motherf***ers got married and out her dry begging?” (The Blast)

Before You Go

In April 2020, buzz developed about Safaree joining the OnlyFans movement. Reports claim he initially charged $20 to see his content.