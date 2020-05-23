The biggest tournament of Memorial Day Weekend is finally here – SOHH presents the Savage Champion bracket. Follow SOHH’s Instagram Story (@sohhdotcom) and help crown the top Savage of 2020 through intense match-ups featuring Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Kimora Lee Simmons versus Beyoncé and more!

With second round voting taking place this evening, here’s a look at five of the next face-offs. Watch the match-up preview below and vote daily at 5 PM ET!

Lori Harvey vs. Megan Thee Stallion

@prettylittlething

Amber Rose vs. Kim Kardashian

Iggy Azalea vs. Jordyn Woods

Nicki Minaj vs. Beyoncé

Trini to di 🦴

Rihanna vs. Toya Johnson