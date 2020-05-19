Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is playing head games with the Barbies. The hip-hop star is making headlines after Nicki seemed to hide her tummy during a recent online broadcast.

Nicki’s Belly

This week, footage emerged of Nicki intentionally hiding her stomach. Minaj went to her Instagram Story with a huge emoji covering a rumored baby bump.

“Nicki Minaj hiding her baby bump on Instagram Live ?? 🤔👶🏽 .” -SOHH’s Instagram

The Clues

Over the past few days, speculation has generated about Nicki Minaj possibly being pregnant. The hype stemmed from a since-deleted Twitter clip she posted possibly showing a baby bump.

This since deleted Twitter clip has been sparking the rumors surrounding Nicki Minaj being pregnant

In the clip, Nicki can be seen lying on her back in a baggy white t-shirt with a mini doll of herself strategically covering most of her stomach. As she mimes the words to her new song – which scored her her first ever number one single– she pans the camera over to her lower half, where fans are connived they spotted a burgeoning bump. “Is That A Baby Bump I See,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Yes she’s pregnant. Stop asking damn.” One said, “okay so like when mini onika coming?”, with another questioning, “Are you hiding your stomach?” “That quarantine Pregnancy Vibe,” said another fan, while another echoed, “Yeah she’s preggo”. (Capital Xtra)

Wait, There’s More

In February 2020, Nicki went online with a boo’d up shot of herself alongside rumored husband Kenny Petty. She also shared dicey words about the Internet’s infatuation with him.

Speak on it, @NICKIMINAJ – really love seeing this black love. The Queen of the Barbies addressing the attention her hubby #KennyPetty is receiving these days. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/Vbs6idNsdz — SOHH (@sohh) February 27, 2020

Before You Go

Earlier the same week, Nicki shared savage words and a clip of herself turning up alongside Kenny Petty.