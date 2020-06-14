New York rapper Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine are giving people 10,000 reasons to stream “Trollz” and make a TikTok video for it. The hip-hop pair have come together with a new challenge to their diehard fans.

6ix9ine x Hot 100

Tekashi went to Instagram last night to pump up fans about his “Trollz” banger. In an effort to take over Billboard Hot 100, 6ix9ine asked willing fans to buy the single up to four times.

“GO BUY TROLLZ ON I TUNES IF YOU CAN. *IF YOU CAN* PURCHASE AT THE STORE VINYLS AND MERCHANDISE. IF YOU CANTTTTTTT THATS FINE STREAM IT I LOVE YOU EVEN MORE 💚💛💜💙🧡🖤🤍 THE BEST TIK TOK FOR TROLLZ WINS 10,000 DOLLARS 💰 2 ND PLACE 5,000 💰 3 RD PLACE 1,000 TAG ME AND @nickiminaj SO WE CAN SEE IT 🌈🌈🌈🦄🦄🦄‼️‼️‼️‼️” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

“To all my fans, this is very important. If you can, go purchase ‘Trollz’ on iTunes up to four times. You can purchase legally up to four times. If you can, it’s also on the 6ix9ine store, you can buy merchandise. But most importantly you have CDs, vinyls, cassette tapes, etc. You can buy up to four times, that’s the legal amount. Again, we’re winning by far but there’s always some bullsh*t with these people. So run it up. Four times you could.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Both 6ix9ine and Nicki also announced a new TikTok Trollz challenge. They offered nearly $20,000 combined for winners.

“Another thing, me and Nicki are doing a challenge, whoever has the best TikTok, I will wire, whatever, CashApp 10,000. Second place gets 5,000 and third place gets 1,000. For second place and third place, Nicki is paying 5,000 and 1,000 and the winner, first place, receives $10,000.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

BARBZ POINT ME TO THE BEST TIK TOK PPL RIGHT NOW. ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ ITS A LOT OF 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 WHO SHOULD WIN⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ 🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🌈🌈🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🎀🎀🎀👋🏽♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️💰💰💰♥️♥️♥️ 💵 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💸💸💸💸💸 -Nicki Minaj

Wait, There’s More

This week, Nicki and 6ix9ine announced their “Trollz” video broke a massive record. They revealed their must-see visual had the most views for a hip-hop music video ever in less than 24 hours.

“Thank you for watching y’all 🙏 #TrollzVideo just broke the record for most views ever in 24 hours for a hip hop video. 🌈♥️🎀🎈🎉🥰 46 million & counting 😘” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

Before You Go

On Friday, the self-proclaimed King of New York went to his social media pages to roast his rap rivals. Tek bragged about breaking the Internet – twice – while on house arrest and with Nicki’s help.