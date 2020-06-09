New York rapper Nicki Minaj knows how to generate attention. The hip-hp heavyweight went online this week to tease fans with her first tweet since mid-May 2020.

Barbie x Back

On Monday, Onika returned to Twitter with some possible teaser lyrics. She also caught fans’ attention by unpinning a “Yikes” tweet she had locked in place since February 2020.

“Showed you how to get a bag now u goin shopping.” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

High-Key Details

Prior to this tweet, Nicki previously went onto the social media giant on May 18. She also spent time the same week interacting with fans.

I was in full quarantine/hiatus mode. No social media. Had no clue what was going on in the music world. 🎈 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 16, 2020

I guess I never answered this & I c u guys chatting. I got a text from josh @ my label saying they got a request from her label. About 2 weeks later, I got another text from Jeff @ mngmnt. I sat on it for a while cuz I couldn’t catch the beat for the life of me really. 🤷🏽‍♀️♥️🎀 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 16, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few hours, social media has welcomed Nicki back to the mainstream. The Internet has unloaded tons of memes inspired by her unexpected tweet.

Y’all Nicki bouta to save this year #WelcomeBackNicki pic.twitter.com/EekK88oJNN — Nicki's Triple Decker Cake #BlackLivesMatter (@StanTheRapQueen) June 8, 2020

Yall saying #WelcomeBackNicki like Queen ever really left 🤦🏾‍♀️😍 pic.twitter.com/gVgnU0cArM — Shaniiceeee (@Neicy_TheNerd) June 8, 2020

Ummm the queen of rap's coming back but stronger this time. Its gon be litty litty 🔥🔥 #WelcomeBackNicki

pic.twitter.com/cl05pNfbLH — YIKES 👑 (@Empress_Memphis) June 8, 2020

A certain someone is cooking up something special and it isn’t in her belly 😌💕✨#WelcomeBackNicki pic.twitter.com/l83CECm5TN — 𝐣𝐚𝐲 | BLM 🤎 (@verycoolonika) June 8, 2020

Before You Go

Recently, buzz developed about Nicki possibly having new music brewing. Reports suggested she and rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine possibly had a collaboration on deck.