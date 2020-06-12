New York rapper Nicki Minaj is giving gossip blogs the ammunition to go wild. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to share a topless new pic hinting at a baby bump and celebrating the massive success of her “Trollz” collaboration.

Nicki x Trollz

Nicki Minaj went to Instagram Friday with the jaw-dropping pic possibly revealing her baby bump. While the Internet has speculated if she’s really showing off a bun in the oven, the biggest takeaway is her new single dominating its competition around the world.

“#Trollz#1 in 46 countries. Love you. Thank you. Link in my bio to watch the video. Updated on TikTok. Video on streaming now. Clean version on streaming now. All new merch, including masks updated on my site now. NickiMinajQueen.com 🌈🦄🌈🦄🎀♥️🎉♥️🎈🎀‼️🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram “They keep hatin BUT STILL WATCHING 👀 🤣🤣🤣🤣 20,000,000 in 12 hours” -Tekashi 6ix9ine

Baby bump tings?????? Can't tell if she's teasing or trolling… but one thing is for certain and it's that @NICKIMINAJ @6ix9ine are sitting at No. 1 right now! lol #Trollz #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/SrEbXpkKVp — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 12, 2020 Is Nicki Minaj’s baby bump on show?

High-Key Details

In mid-March 2020, speculation generated about Nicki Minaj possibly being pregnant. The hype stemmed from a since-deleted Twitter clip she posted possibly showing a baby bump.

This since deleted Twitter clip has been sparking the rumors surrounding Nicki Minaj being pregnant

In the clip, Nicki can be seen lying on her back in a baggy white t-shirt with a mini doll of herself strategically covering most of her stomach. As she mimes the words to her new song – which scored her her first ever number one single– she pans the camera over to her lower half, where fans are connived they spotted a burgeoning bump. “Is That A Baby Bump I See,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Yes she’s pregnant. Stop asking damn.” One said, “okay so like when mini onika coming?”, with another questioning, “Are you hiding your stomach?” “That quarantine Pregnancy Vibe,” said another fan, while another echoed, “Yeah she’s preggo”. (Capital Xtra)

Wait, There’s More

In February 2020, Nicki went online with a boo’d up shot of herself alongside husband Kenny Petty. She also shared dicey words about the Internet’s infatuation with him.

Speak on it, @NICKIMINAJ – really love seeing this black love. The Queen of the Barbies addressing the attention her hubby #KennyPetty is receiving these days. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/Vbs6idNsdz — SOHH (@sohh) February 27, 2020

Before You Go

