New York rapper Nicki Minaj is having way too much fun these days. The hip-hop star has come forward to share the previously unreleased version of her and rap heavyweight Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s “Trollz” smash.

On Tuesday, Onika hit up her social media pages to drop some major unreleased bars. Nicki admitted there are multiple alternate versions of their “Trollz” smash and shared one of her new verses.

“The official #Trollz verse was version 11. This was version 1. Verse changes and beat changes… but now u guys get a glimpse of where my verse begins vs. how it ends up once my creative process is complete. ♥️🌈🦄” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

“TROLLZ (Alternative)” has reached #1 on US iTunes. It’s her 15th #1 on the platform!



On Monday, Nicki Minaj jumped on Twitter to promote a new “Trollz” lyrics video. The rap heavyweight shared some new artwork and provided a link to the clip.

According to reports, the new “Trollz” music video has broke Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s previous release. The single currently stands as the biggest hip-hop music video debut in YouTube history.

“.@6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ‘s #TROLLZ has garnered the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, passing “GOOBA”.” -Chart Data’s Twitter

Instead of staying mum, 6ix9ine has embraced his own success. He also referenced having a massive comeback after spending nearly two years behind bars and getting out early for working with the feds.

“In 2017 they said he has 6 months .. here we are 3 years later AND after snitchin ………………….” -Tekashi 6ix9ine