Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is letting the secret out. The hip-hop heavyweight has introduced the world to the person responsible for her slay-filled wigs.

Nicki x Wigs

On Sunday, Onika went to Instagram with some footage of herself donning a multi-colored wig. She credited her hair stylist for piecing together the looks from her and Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s “Trollz” music video.

“He aight or whatever @arrogant_tae123 he hype 🙄#TrollzVideo out now 🌈♥️🦄” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Over the past few days, celebrity hairstylist Tae has teased fans with up-close looks at how he transformed Nicki’s look. He shared a grip of pics and footage of Nicki donning the now-infamous “Trollz” hairstyles.

Wait, There’s More

Tekashi went to Instagram last night to pump up fans about his and Nicki’s “Trollz” banger. In an effort to take over Billboard Hot 100, 6ix9ine asked willing fans to buy the single up to four times.

“GO BUY TROLLZ ON I TUNES IF YOU CAN. *IF YOU CAN* PURCHASE AT THE STORE VINYLS AND MERCHANDISE. IF YOU CANTTTTTTT THATS FINE STREAM IT I LOVE YOU EVEN MORE 💚💛💜💙🧡🖤🤍 THE BEST TIK TOK FOR TROLLZ WINS 10,000 DOLLARS 💰 2 ND PLACE 5,000 💰 3 RD PLACE 1,000 TAG ME AND @nickiminaj SO WE CAN SEE IT 🌈🌈🌈🦄🦄🦄‼️‼️‼️‼️” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

“To all my fans, this is very important. If you can, go purchase ‘Trollz’ on iTunes up to four times. You can purchase legally up to four times. If you can, it’s also on the 6ix9ine store, you can buy merchandise. But most importantly you have CDs, vinyls, cassette tapes, etc. You can buy up to four times, that’s the legal amount. Again, we’re winning by far but there’s always some bullsh*t with these people. So run it up. Four times you could.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Before You Go

Both 6ix9ine and Nicki also announced a new TikTok Trollz challenge. They offered nearly $20,000 combined for winners.

“Another thing, me and Nicki are doing a challenge, whoever has the best TikTok, I will wire, whatever, CashApp 10,000. Second place gets 5,000 and third place gets 1,000. For second place and third place, Nicki is paying 5,000 and 1,000 and the winner, first place, receives $10,000.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

BARBZ POINT ME TO THE BEST TIK TOK PPL RIGHT NOW. ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ ITS A LOT OF 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 WHO SHOULD WIN⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ 🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🌈🌈🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🎀🎀🎀👋🏽♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️💰💰💰♥️♥️♥️ 💵 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💸💸💸💸💸 -Nicki Minaj