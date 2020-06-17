Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is taking thickness to a whole new level. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to speak on her busty body and make an unofficial Woman Crush Wednesday pitch.

On Wednesday, Minaj went to Instagram with her jaw-dropping pics. One shot features her showing off a massive chest and asking a bra question.

“Oh hey 👋🏽 if u wear a triple D cup/double E cup or bigger, what bra is actually comfortable on u? Asking for a friend. 🌈🦄🎀😜” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

On Tuesday, Onika hit up her social media pages to drop some major unreleased bars. Nicki admitted there are multiple alternate versions of her and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s “Trollz” smash and shared one of her new verses.

“The official #Trollz verse was version 11. This was version 1. Verse changes and beat changes… but now u guys get a glimpse of where my verse begins vs. how it ends up once my creative process is complete. ♥️🌈🦄” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

“TROLLZ (Alternative)” has reached #1 on US iTunes. It’s her 15th #1 on the platform!



Nicki Minaj now joins Ariana Grande & Rihanna as the only female artists with over 15 number ones US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/yrH0oZPihE — Access Minaj 🦄 (@AccessMinaj) June 16, 2020

On Monday, Nicki Minaj jumped on Twitter to promote a new “Trollz” lyrics video. The rap heavyweight shared some new artwork and provided a link to the clip.

According to reports, the new “Trollz” music video has broke Tekashi 6ix9ine’s previous release. The single currently stands as the biggest hip-hop music video debut in YouTube history.

“.@6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ‘s #TROLLZ has garnered the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, passing “GOOBA”.” -Chart Data’s Twitter