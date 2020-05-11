Rap stars Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are doing it big in 2020. The hip-hop pair have reacted to their new “Say So” remix dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Nicki x Doja

Both Nicki and Doja hit up their Instagram pages to geek out over the song’s massive success.

“Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history. I saw it all. 🥺 You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much. 🎈Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment. 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 what time r u showing ur boobs? Love, Nic 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🥴 #SaySoRemix” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj becomes the first female rap duo to reach #1 on @billboard while Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé occupy #2. This is the first women two female rap duos have occupied the top two spots on the charts pic.twitter.com/tkHlI4KTr8 — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

The Promise

Prior to the song dominating the chart, Doja vowed to up the ante. Cat said she would show her boobs if “Say So” remix crushed the Billboard Hot 100.

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj reach #1 on @billboard… y’all gonna be refreshing @DojaCat page nonstop now? pic.twitter.com/c9UUbHehgX — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Last Thursday, Minaj went to Instagram to celebrate the record’s popularity. Nicki announced the song has topped the charts in at least 30 countries.

“#SaySoRemix#1 in 30 countries. Thank you. Drop ya flag in the comments if your country made this list. 🔥😘♥️ #dojacat ♥️🔥😘 #SaySoRmxPARTY I’m on my way 🦄” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Before You Go

In early May 2020, both Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat shocked fans with their unexpected collaboration. The remix is a revamped version originally featured on Cat’s 2019 Hot Pink sophomore album.

The new spin on the retro-grooving pop song features Minaj taking on a verse and also closing out the remix, which wraps around Doja Cat’s original hook and rap verse. “Every time I take a break, the game be so boring/Pretty like Naomi, Cassie, plus Lauryn,” Minaj raps on her verse. “They don’t understand the back talk, I’m foreign/When they think they top the queen, they start fallin’.” (Rolling Stone)