New York rapper Nicki Minaj is ready to start talking. The hip-hop superstar has celebrated her latest chart-topping Billboard Hot 100 release with “Trollz” and vowed to expose the industry’s shady tactics.

Nicki x Celebrates

On Monday, Minaj went to her Twitter page to geek out over her and Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s collaboration toppling the competition. She also acknowledged how the success comes after their single getting no support from radio or streaming playlists.

“Congratulations, Barbs. Y’all did this with no playlisting and no radio and it’s just not happening in 2020. All the records on the top of the chart right now are doing that with heavy playlisting and radio so for us to do that, debuting, that’s insane. So I love you guys so much. We just did the highest pure sales of the year of every song released. You can’t buy that. That’s fan love.” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

High-Key Details

Minaj didn’t stop there. The Young Money rap star also promised to soon expose the entertainment industry over behind the scenes tendencies.

“It’s a couple of things I want to get off my chest. There are certain things that have been going on in this industry for just way too long. I think it’s time for me to speak on it, a little bit. But in the meantime, and y’all know 6ix9ine going to be doing a lot this week. So, be prepared for that. I love you.” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few hours, both Tekashi and Nicki have celebrated their chart-topping success. 6ix9ine vowed to go on a seven-day trolling spree.

🥺 no words yet. All I can muster up is the “I love you”. Gimme a sec 🌈🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 22, 2020

#1 ON @billboard YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I TELL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO RADIOOOOOOOOO (ZERO) @applemusic@spotify@thelarryjackson@carlchery DIDNT GIVE US ANY MAJOR PLAYLISTING on Spotify and Apple 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 THEY TIRED SO HARD PUSHING SOMEONE ELSES SONG 🤣🤣 LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT YA DID !!!! YOU CANT BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR … OH ANNDDDDDDD ALL THE FANBASES THAT TEAMED UP TO PREVENT THIS NUMBER ONE I SAW THAT TOOOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣DEBUT NUMBER 1 WITH NONE OF YOU! HATERSSSS WATCH THIS 1 MILIION TIMES HATER HATER 🤣🤣🤣 YOU CAN SAY WHAT EVER IM NUMBER 1 AND YOU CANT TAKE THAT FROM ME I WENT UP AGAINST THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WON!!!!!!!!! @nickiminaj WE ARE THE F*CKING MONSTERS OF THIS SH*T I LOVE YOU MOMMAZZZ

Before You Go

Tekashi went to his Instagram page this past weekend to address his marketing tactics. Although he didn’t name-drop anyone in particular, 6ix9ine did defend using ad spots to promote his music.